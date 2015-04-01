1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,915-0,916 0,895-0,896 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 1,545 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 525 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 547 542 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed