* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,82,000-0,83,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,916 02,500 0,671-0,921
Gondal 06,000 675-0,922 04,000 650-0,906
Jasdan 0,300 629-0,840 0,200 625-0,810
Jamnagar 02,000 684-0,900 01,000 640-0,880
Junagadh 03,500 627-0,866 02,500 625-0,845
Keshod 02,000 615-0,845 02,000 616-0,836
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,916 0,686-0,921 0,670-0,890 0,671-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,151 1,340-1,655 1,475-1,761
Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,590-3,290 2,350-3,060
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,000 0,650-0,686 0,650-0,690
Rapeseeds 080 560-610 530-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,580 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 537 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 559 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed