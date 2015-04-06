* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,82,000-0,83,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,916 02,500 0,671-0,921 Gondal 06,000 675-0,922 04,000 650-0,906 Jasdan 0,300 629-0,840 0,200 625-0,810 Jamnagar 02,000 684-0,900 01,000 640-0,880 Junagadh 03,500 627-0,866 02,500 625-0,845 Keshod 02,000 615-0,845 02,000 616-0,836 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,916 0,686-0,921 0,670-0,890 0,671-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,151 1,340-1,655 1,475-1,761 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,590-3,290 2,350-3,060 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,000 0,650-0,686 0,650-0,690 Rapeseeds 080 560-610 530-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,580 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 537 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 559 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed