1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,916 0,686-0,921 0,670-0,890 0,671-0,905
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,580 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 537 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 572 559 0,910-0,915 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed