1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,690-0,909 0,680-0,916 0,680-0,900 0,670-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,025 1,580 1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 567 572 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed