* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,28,000-1,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,671-0,925 02,000 0,685-0,930 Gondal 03,000 650-0,900 02,500 640-0,910 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,860 0,300 624-0,874 Jamnagar 01,000 680-0,905 01,000 705-0,912 Junagadh 02,000 614-0,877 01,500 622-0,865 Keshod 01,000 603-0,850 01,000 613-0,832 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,676-0,925 0,690-0,930 0,671-0,893 0,685-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,275 1,524-1,750 1,550-1,775 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,100-3,031 2,200-2,980 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,790 0,650-0,715 0,658-0,722 Rapeseeds 130 720-753 730-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 589 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 611 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed