1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,676-0,925 0,690-0,930 0,615-0,893 0,685-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 589 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 611 0,980-0,985 0,965-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed