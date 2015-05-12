1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,681-0,931 0,676-0,925 0,668-0,904 0,671-0,893 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,005-1,006 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 622 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed