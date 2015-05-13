* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,919 02,500 0,668-0,931 Gondal 03,000 660-0,905 03,000 656-0,897 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,857 0,200 650-0,865 Jamnagar 01,500 689-0,914 01,500 674-0,922 Junagadh 02,500 635-0,885 01,500 638-0,873 Keshod 01,000 611-0,840 01,000 610-0,845 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,919 0,681-0,931 0,670-0,910 0,668-0,904 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,150 1,480-1,740 1,500-1,750 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,050-2,850 2,000-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,625 0,651-0,721 0,650-0,713 Rapeseeds 100 735-765 730-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 622 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed