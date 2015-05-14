* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palmolien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,925 03,000 0,670-0,919
Gondal 02,500 656-0,900 03,000 660-0,905
Jasdan 0,500 660-0,880 0,300 630-0,857
Jamnagar 02,000 685-0,930 01,500 689-0,914
Junagadh 02,000 630-0,871 02,500 635-0,885
Keshod 01,000 623-0,835 01,000 611-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,925 0,680-0,919 0,660-0,903 0,670-0,910
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,300 1,600-1,750 1,480-1,740
Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,300-2,850 2,050-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,655-0,717 0,651-0,721
Rapeseeds 060 730-750 735-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed