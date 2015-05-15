* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,19,000-1,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,665-0,922 02,500 0,660-0,925 Gondal 02,000 640-0,890 02,500 656-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 645-0,871 0,500 660-0,880 Jamnagar 01,500 690-0,945 02,000 685-0,930 Junagadh 02,000 634-0,860 02,000 630-0,871 Keshod 01,000 615-0,830 01,000 623-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,668-0,922 0,670-0,925 0,665-0,908 0,660-0,903 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,620-1,770 1,600-1,750 Sesame (Black) 0,105 2,380-2,940 2,300-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,680-0,724 0,655-0,717 Rapeseeds 075 730-760 730-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed