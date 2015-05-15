1. Groundnut oil prices were steady as demand and supply well-matched. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,668-0,922 0,670-0,925 0,665-0,908 0,660-0,903 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,905-0,906 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 617 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,745 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed