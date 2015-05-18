* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,673-0,946 02,000 0,667-0,934
Gondal 04,000 650-0,920 02,000 640-0,890
Jasdan 0,500 656-0,880 0,300 645-0,871
Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,922 01,500 690-0,945
Junagadh 02,000 648-0,875 02,000 634-0,860
Keshod 01,000 604-0,850 01,000 615-0,830
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,678-0,946 0,671-0,934 0,673-0,912 0,667-0,903
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,280 1,590-1,840 1,620-1,770
Sesame (Black) 0,512 2,380-2,920 2,380-2,940
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,740 0,680-0,735 0,680-0,724
Rapeseeds 060 740-760 730-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,760 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed