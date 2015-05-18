* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,673-0,946 02,000 0,667-0,934 Gondal 04,000 650-0,920 02,000 640-0,890 Jasdan 0,500 656-0,880 0,300 645-0,871 Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,922 01,500 690-0,945 Junagadh 02,000 648-0,875 02,000 634-0,860 Keshod 01,000 604-0,850 01,000 615-0,830 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,678-0,946 0,671-0,934 0,673-0,912 0,667-0,903 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,280 1,590-1,840 1,620-1,770 Sesame (Black) 0,512 2,380-2,920 2,380-2,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,740 0,680-0,735 0,680-0,724 Rapeseeds 060 740-760 730-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,760 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed