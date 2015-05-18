1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palmolien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,678-0,946 0,671-0,934 0,673-0,912 0,667-0,903
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,070-1,075 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,085-1,086 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 614 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,760 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed