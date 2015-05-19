* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,660-0,920 04,500 0,673-0,946 Gondal 05,000 641-0,908 04,000 650-0,920 Jasdan 0,300 638-0,870 0,500 656-0,880 Jamnagar 04,000 710-0,905 02,500 700-0,922 Junagadh 03,000 650-0,886 02,000 648-0,875 Keshod 01,000 605-0,845 01,000 604-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,678-0,946 0,660-0,915 0,673-0,912 (auction price) Market delivery 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,300 1,600-1,860 1,590-1,840 Sesame (Black) 0,490 2,360-2,900 2,380-2,920 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,997 0,675-0,764 0,680-0,735 Rapeseeds 040 740-815 740-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 610 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed