1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,678-0,946 0,660-0,915 0,673-0,912 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 1,475 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 614 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed