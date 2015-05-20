* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,666-0,925 03,500 0,660-0,920 Gondal 04,000 645-0,900 05,000 641-0,908 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,876 0,300 638-0,870 Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,921 04,000 710-0,905 Junagadh 02,000 650-0,870 03,000 650-0,886 Keshod 01,000 618-0,840 01,000 605-0,845 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,925 0,670-0,920 0,666-0,920 0,660-0,915 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,610 1,580-1,830 1,600-1,860 Sesame (Black) 0,560 2,350-2,960 2,360-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,528 0,690-0,758 0,675-0,764 Rapeseeds 050 730-761 740-815 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 607 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed