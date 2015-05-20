* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,666-0,925 03,500 0,660-0,920
Gondal 04,000 645-0,900 05,000 641-0,908
Jasdan 0,200 625-0,876 0,300 638-0,870
Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,921 04,000 710-0,905
Junagadh 02,000 650-0,870 03,000 650-0,886
Keshod 01,000 618-0,840 01,000 605-0,845
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,925 0,670-0,920 0,666-0,920 0,660-0,915
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,610 1,580-1,830 1,600-1,860
Sesame (Black) 0,560 2,350-2,960 2,360-2,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,528 0,690-0,758 0,675-0,764
Rapeseeds 050 730-761 740-815
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 607 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed