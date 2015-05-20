1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,925 0,670-0,920 0,666-0,920 0,660-0,915
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 1,455 1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 607 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,200-28,300 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed