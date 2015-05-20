1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,925 0,670-0,920 0,666-0,920 0,660-0,915 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 1,455 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 607 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,635-1,640 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,200-28,300 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed