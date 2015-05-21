* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,661-0,918 04,000 0,666-0,925
Gondal 04,000 669-0,905 04,000 645-0,900
Jasdan 0,200 645-0,885 0,200 625-0,876
Jamnagar 02,000 722-0,915 02,500 700-0,921
Junagadh 01,500 640-0,896 02,000 650-0,870
Keshod 01,000 605-0,835 01,000 618-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,676-0,918 0,680-0,925 0,661-0,907 0,666-0,920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,100 1,530-1,782 1,580-1,830
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,380-2,892 2,350-2,960
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,680-0,750 0,690-0,758
Rapeseeds 065 735-765 730-761
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 1,460 1,460
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 577 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 599 602 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed