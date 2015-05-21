1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Mustard oil moved down due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,676-0,918 0,680-0,925 0,661-0,907 0,666-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 1,460 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,200-28,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed