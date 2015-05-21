1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Mustard oil moved down due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,676-0,918 0,680-0,925 0,661-0,907 0,666-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 1,460 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 580 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,200-28,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed