* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,670-1,010 03,500 0,661-0,918 Gondal 04,000 675-0,918 04,000 669-0,905 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,870 0,200 645-0,885 Jamnagar 02,000 725-0,940 02,000 722-0,915 Junagadh 02,000 623-0,880 01,500 640-0,896 Keshod 01,000 600-0,825 01,000 605-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-1,010 0,676-0,918 0,670-0,925 0,661-0,907 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,960 1,700-1,805 1,530-1,782 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,000-2,850 2,380-2,892 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,744 0,650-0,738 0,680-0,750 Rapeseeds 030 720-780 735-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed