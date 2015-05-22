* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-1,010 0,676-0,918 0,670-0,925 0,661-0,907 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed