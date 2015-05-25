* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,670-1,020 04,500 0,670-1,010 Gondal 05,000 660-0,960 04,000 675-0,918 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,875 0,300 650-0,870 Jamnagar 02,500 710-0,980 02,000 725-0,940 Junagadh 03,000 645-0,900 02,000 623-0,880 Keshod 01,000 618-0,826 01,000 600-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-1,020 0,680-1,010 0,670-0,920 0,670-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,800 1,750-1,980 1,700-1,805 Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,400-2,800 2,000-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,720 0,682-0,763 0,650-0,738 Rapeseeds 040 730-775 720-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 577 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 599 602 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,780 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed