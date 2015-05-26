* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,025 04,500 0,670-1,020 Gondal 05,000 670-0,980 05,000 660-0,960 Jasdan 0,300 643-0,890 0,200 625-0,875 Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,986 02,500 710-0,980 Junagadh 02,500 660-0,912 03,000 645-0,900 Keshod 01,000 620-0,853 01,000 618-0,826 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-1,025 0,690-1,020 0,675-0,924 0,670-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,310 1,600-1,905 1,750-1,980 Sesame (Black) 0,460 2,350-2,884 2,400-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,721-0,765 0,682-0,763 Rapeseeds 100 730-770 730-775 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 597 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,135 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed