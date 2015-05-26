BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,025 04,500 0,670-1,020 Gondal 05,000 670-0,980 05,000 660-0,960 Jasdan 0,300 643-0,890 0,200 625-0,875 Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,986 02,500 710-0,980 Junagadh 02,500 660-0,912 03,000 645-0,900 Keshod 01,000 620-0,853 01,000 618-0,826 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-1,025 0,690-1,020 0,675-0,924 0,670-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,310 1,600-1,905 1,750-1,980 Sesame (Black) 0,460 2,350-2,884 2,400-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,721-0,765 0,682-0,763 Rapeseeds 100 730-770 730-775 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 597 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,135 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)