1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
2. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,690-1,025 0,690-1,020 0,675-0,924 0,670-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,420 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 575 575 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 597 597 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,135 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,620
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed