1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,690-1,025 0,690-1,020 0,675-0,924 0,670-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,420 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 575 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 597 597 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,135 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed