* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palmolien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,675-1,010 04,500 0,675-1,025
Gondal 04,500 655-0,975 05,000 670-0,980
Jasdan 0,300 646-0,904 0,300 643-0,890
Jamnagar 02,500 706-0,990 02,000 700-0,986
Junagadh 03,000 640-0,905 02,500 660-0,912
Keshod 01,000 625-0,865 01,000 620-0,853
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,690-1,010 0,690-1,025 0,675-0,925 0,675-0,924
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,420 1,550-1,860 1,600-1,905
Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,260-2,785 2,350-2,884
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,508 0,684-0,751 0,721-0,765
Rapeseeds 020 740-765 730-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,420 1,420
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed