* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palmolien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,675-1,010 04,500 0,675-1,025 Gondal 04,500 655-0,975 05,000 670-0,980 Jasdan 0,300 646-0,904 0,300 643-0,890 Jamnagar 02,500 706-0,990 02,000 700-0,986 Junagadh 03,000 640-0,905 02,500 660-0,912 Keshod 01,000 625-0,865 01,000 620-0,853 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-1,010 0,690-1,025 0,675-0,925 0,675-0,924 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,420 1,550-1,860 1,600-1,905 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,260-2,785 2,350-2,884 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,508 0,684-0,751 0,721-0,765 Rapeseeds 020 740-765 730-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,420 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed