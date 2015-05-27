1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improced due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-1,010 0,690-1,025 0,675-0,925 0,675-0,924
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,420 1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 575 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 597 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed