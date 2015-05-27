1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improced due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-1,010 0,690-1,025 0,675-0,925 0,675-0,924 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,420 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 597 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed