* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,71,000-0,72,000 versus 0,74,000-0,75,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,670-1,032 04,000 0,675-1,010 Gondal 04,000 660-0,990 04,500 655-0,975 Jasdan 0,200 680-0,915 0,300 646-0,904 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,995 02,500 706-0,990 Junagadh 03,000 650-0,942 03,000 640-0,905 Keshod 01,500 640-0,899 01,000 625-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-1,032 0,690-1,010 0,670-0,919 0,675-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,390 1,530-1,840 1,550-1,860 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,270-2,790 2,260-2,785 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,262 0,650-0,753 0,684-0,751 Rapeseeds 050 730-750 740-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,415 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed