* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,71,000-0,72,000 versus 0,74,000-0,75,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,670-1,032 04,000 0,675-1,010
Gondal 04,000 660-0,990 04,500 655-0,975
Jasdan 0,200 680-0,915 0,300 646-0,904
Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,995 02,500 706-0,990
Junagadh 03,000 650-0,942 03,000 640-0,905
Keshod 01,500 640-0,899 01,000 625-0,865
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,685-1,032 0,690-1,010 0,670-0,919 0,675-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,390 1,530-1,840 1,550-1,860
Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,270-2,790 2,260-2,785
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,262 0,650-0,753 0,684-0,751
Rapeseeds 050 730-750 740-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,415 1,420
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed