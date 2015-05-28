1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,685-1,032 0,680-1,010 0,670-0,919 0,675-0,925
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,860-0,865 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,875-0,876 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,415 1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 580 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed