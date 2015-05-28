1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-1,032 0,680-1,010 0,670-0,919 0,675-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,860-0,865 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,875-0,876 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,415 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed