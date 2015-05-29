* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
* Arrivals of groundnut were low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra
closed on account of religious day.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,71,000-0,72,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 04,500 0,670-1,032
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 660-0,990
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 680-0,915
Jamnagar 02,000 709-0,984 03,000 700-0,995
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 650-0,942
Keshod 01,500 665-0,880 01,500 640-0,899
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,032 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,919
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,530-1,840
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,270-2,790
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,753
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,910 1,415 1,415
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 602 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed