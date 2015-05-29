* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. * Arrivals of groundnut were low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra closed on account of religious day. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,71,000-0,72,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 04,500 0,670-1,032 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 660-0,990 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 680-0,915 Jamnagar 02,000 709-0,984 03,000 700-0,995 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 650-0,942 Keshod 01,500 665-0,880 01,500 640-0,899 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,032 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,919 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,530-1,840 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,270-2,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,753 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,910 1,415 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 602 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed