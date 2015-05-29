1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,032 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,919
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 1,410 1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 583 580 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 602 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed