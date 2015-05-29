1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-1,032 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,919 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 1,410 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 583 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 602 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed