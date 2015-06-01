BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
