* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,090 04,000 0,675-1,020 Gondal 05,000 650-1,007 04,000 660-0,990 Jasdan 0,500 655-0,945 0,200 680-0,915 Jamnagar 03,000 690-1,050 02,000 709-0,984 Junagadh 03,500 675-0,973 03,000 650-0,942 Keshod 01,500 654-0,900 01,500 665-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,090 0,686-1,020 0,675-0,908 0,675-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,500 1,615-1,800 1,530-1,840 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,446-2,860 2,270-2,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,705-0,756 0,650-0,753 Rapeseeds 035 730-731 730-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,905 1,425 1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed