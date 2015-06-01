* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,090 0,686-1,020 0,675-0,908 0,675-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,110-1,115 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,125-1,126 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,905 1,435 1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 612 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,200-26,300 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed