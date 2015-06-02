* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. Delay in onset of monsoon turned market sentiment bullish, said traders. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved further on firm global advices. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,680-1,100 04,500 0,675-1,090 Gondal 04,000 670-1,045 05,000 650-1,007 Jasdan 0,400 680-0,976 0,500 655-0,945 Jamnagar 02,000 710-1,065 03,000 690-1,050 Junagadh 03,000 664-0,990 03,500 675-0,973 Keshod 01,500 650-0,940 01,500 654-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-1,100 0,800-1,090 0,680-0,908 0,675-0,908 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 03,200 1,600-1,825 1,615-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,790 2,125-2,880 2,446-2,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,456 0,705-0,778 0,705-0,756 Rapeseeds 037 723-729 730-731 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,925 1,465 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 622 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed