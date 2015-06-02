* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted demand from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to firm global advices.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-1,100 0,800-1,090 0,680-0,908 0,675-0,908
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,455 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,520
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 622 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,200-26,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed