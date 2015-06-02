* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted demand from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to firm global advices. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-1,100 0,800-1,090 0,680-0,908 0,675-0,908 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,925 1,455 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 622 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,200-26,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed