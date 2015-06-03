* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,690-1,106 03,500 0,680-1,100 Gondal 03,500 675-1,060 04,000 670-1,045 Jasdan 0,300 660-0,970 0,400 680-0,976 Jamnagar 03,000 703-1,077 02,000 710-1,065 Junagadh 03,500 665-0,981 03,000 664-0,990 Keshod 01,500 650-0,950 01,500 650-0,940 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,725-1,106 0,750-1,100 0,690-0,924 0,680-0,908 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,760 1,650-1,868 1,600-1,825 Sesame (Black) 0,730 2,005-2,900 2,125-2,880 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,678 0,735-0,780 0,705-0,778 Rapeseeds 046 730-766 723-729 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,940 1,480 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed