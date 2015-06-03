* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,725-1,106 0,750-1,100 0,690-0,924 0,680-0,908
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,160-1,165 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,175-1,176 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,940 1,485 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 624 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed