* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,106 0,750-1,100 0,690-0,924 0,680-0,908 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,160-1,165 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,175-1,176 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,940 1,485 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 624 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed