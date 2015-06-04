1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palmolien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-1,070 0,725-1,106 0,690-0,924 0,690-0,924 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 620 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed