* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,695-1,069 02,500 0,690-1,070
Gondal 04,000 673-1,045 03,000 670-1,033
Jasdan 0,200 670-0,975 0,300 650-0,988
Jamnagar 02,500 700-1,040 02,000 695-1,075
Junagadh 02,500 660-0,980 03,000 647-0,989
Keshod 01,000 621-0,965 01,500 625-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,710-1,069 0,790-1,070 0,695-0,931 0,690-0,924
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,700 1,705-1,840 1,700-1,850
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,300-2,850 2,300-2,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,678 0,735-0,780 0,735-0,783
Rapeseeds 015 756-779 765-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed