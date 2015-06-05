1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,710-1,069 0,790-1,070 0,695-0,931 0,690-0,924
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,215-1,216 0,925-0,926 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed