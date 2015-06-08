* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,680-1,107 02,500 0,695-1,069
Gondal 03,000 665-1,050 04,000 673-1,045
Jasdan 0,200 650-0,970 0,200 670-0,975
Jamnagar 02,000 723-1,060 02,500 700-1,040
Junagadh 02,000 656-0,993 02,500 660-0,980
Keshod 01,000 640-0,978 01,000 621-0,965
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,710-1,107 0,710-1,069 0,680-0,896 0,695-0,931
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,560 1,637-1,800 1,705-1,840
Sesame (Black) 0,680 2,000-2,875 2,300-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,735-0,780 0,735-0,780
Rapeseeds 014 670-744 756-779
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,500 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil label tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed