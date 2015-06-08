* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,680-1,107 02,500 0,695-1,069 Gondal 03,000 665-1,050 04,000 673-1,045 Jasdan 0,200 650-0,970 0,200 670-0,975 Jamnagar 02,000 723-1,060 02,500 700-1,040 Junagadh 02,000 656-0,993 02,500 660-0,980 Keshod 01,000 640-0,978 01,000 621-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-1,107 0,710-1,069 0,680-0,896 0,695-0,931 (auction price) Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,560 1,637-1,800 1,705-1,840 Sesame (Black) 0,680 2,000-2,875 2,300-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,735-0,780 0,735-0,780 Rapeseeds 014 670-744 756-779 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,500 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed