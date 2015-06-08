1. Groundnut oil prices improved smartly due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,710-1,107 0,710-1,069 0,680-0,896 0,695-0,931
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,960 1,515 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,795 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,805 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed