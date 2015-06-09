* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,680-1,119 02,500 0,680-1,107
Gondal 03,000 670-1,025 03,000 665-1,050
Jasdan 0,300 645-0,987 0,200 650-0,970
Jamnagar 02,500 725-1,080 02,000 723-1,060
Junagadh 03,000 679-1,012 02,000 656-0,993
Keshod 01,000 650-0,980 01,000 640-0,978
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-1,119 0,710-1,107 0,680-0,934 0,680-0,896
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,240 1,602-1,785 1,637-1,800
Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,050-2,715 2,000-2,875
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,715-0,756 0,735-0,780
Rapeseeds 018 713-760 670-744
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,980 1,530 1,515
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed