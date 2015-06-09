1.Groundnut oil prices moved up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-1,119 0,710-1,107 0,680-0,934 0,680-0,896 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,980 1,530 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed