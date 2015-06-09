1.Groundnut oil prices moved up due to retail demand.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-1,119 0,710-1,107 0,680-0,934 0,680-0,896
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,980 1,530 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed