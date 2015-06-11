* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moveddown due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,676-1,126 02,500 0,680-1,040 Gondal 02,500 660-1,064 03,000 665-1,026 Jasdan 0,300 645-0,996 0,200 640-0,970 Jamnagar 01,000 709-1,113 02,000 700-1,090 Junagadh 02,000 660-1,024 02,500 670-1,000 Keshod 01,000 655-0,963 01,000 660-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,691-1,126 0,700-1,040 0,676-0,943 0,680-0,931 (auction price) Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,960 1,540-1,780 1,550-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,100-2,770 2,000-2,769 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,725-0,770 0,725-0,765 Rapeseeds 004 730-735 714-758 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed