* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,681-1,135 02,000 0,676-1,126
Gondal 02,000 650-1,045 02,500 660-1,064
Jasdan 0,200 669-0,980 0,300 645-0,996
Jamnagar 01,000 700-1,090 01,000 709-1,113
Junagadh 02,000 673-1,010 02,000 660-1,024
Keshod 01,500 660-0,965 01,000 655-0,963
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,695-1,135 0,691-1,126 0,681-0,940 0,676-0,943
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,240 1,550-1,740 1,540-1,780
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,040-2,761 2,100-2,770
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,335 0,725-0,775 0,725-0,770
Rapeseeds 048 737-791 730-735
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 614 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed