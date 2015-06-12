1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,695-1,135 0,691-1,126 0,681-0,940 0,676-0,943
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 614 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed