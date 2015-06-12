1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,695-1,135 0,691-1,126 0,681-0,940 0,676-0,943 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 614 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed