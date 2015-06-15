1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-1,140 0,695-1,135 0,680-0,950 0,681-0,940 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,225-1,226 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,990 1,515 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed