* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien prices eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,680-1,150 02,500 0,680-1,140 Gondal 00,500 660-1,000 01,500 637-1,050 Jasdan 0,200 671-0,980 0,300 645-0,973 Jamnagar 02,500 700-1,096 02,000 718-1,070 Junagadh 03,000 670-1,023 02,500 676-0,995 Keshod 01,000 650-0,977 01,000 650-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-1,150 0,700-1,140 0,680-0,918 0,680-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,920 1,525-1,748 1,551-1,736 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,080-2,779 2,100-2,681 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,270 0,715-0,752 0,721-0,767 Rapeseeds 025 749-767 743-759 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,980 1,525 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed