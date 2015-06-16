1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3.Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-1,150 0,700-1,140 0,680-0,918 0,680-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 594 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 616 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,700-25,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed