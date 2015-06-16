1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3.Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-1,150 0,700-1,140 0,680-0,918 0,680-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 594 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 616 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,700-25,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed